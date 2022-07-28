Tenger to continue lacrosse career at University of Montevallo

Lacrosse player Cole Tenger signs a letter of intent to play for the University of Montevallo, April 19. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Cole Tenger, who played lacrosse for Fallbrook High School before graduating last month, will continue his lacrosse career at the University of Montevallo.

"I'm super excited for my next four years," Tenger said.

"I think Cole will be an excellent representative of Fallbrook High, and I think he's going to excel at the college level," said Fallbrook coach Mike Zinniger.

The University of Montevallo is in Montevallo, Alabama, which is about 35 miles south of Birmingham. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics allows high school student-athl...