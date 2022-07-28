Tenger to continue lacrosse career at University of Montevallo
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Cole Tenger, who played lacrosse for Fallbrook High School before graduating last month, will continue his lacrosse career at the University of Montevallo.
"I'm super excited for my next four years," Tenger said.
"I think Cole will be an excellent representative of Fallbrook High, and I think he's going to excel at the college level," said Fallbrook coach Mike Zinniger.
