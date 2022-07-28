Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Tenger to continue lacrosse career at University of Montevallo

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 5pm

Lacrosse player Cole Tenger signs a letter of intent to play for the University of Montevallo, April 19. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Cole Tenger, who played lacrosse for Fallbrook High School before graduating last month, will continue his lacrosse career at the University of Montevallo.

"I'm super excited for my next four years," Tenger said.

"I think Cole will be an excellent representative of Fallbrook High, and I think he's going to excel at the college level," said Fallbrook coach Mike Zinniger.

Cole Tenger, who played lacrosse for Fallbrook High School before graduating last month, will continue his lacrosse career at the University of Montevallo.





 

