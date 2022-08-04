Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists

Tessa Legge's picture is the first place winner for second-fourth graders in the 2021 Celebrating America art competition. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The fifth annual "Celebrating America" art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a "Patriotic-themed work of art honoring our military, first responders and our country."

The junior art competition is open to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.

Pre-kindergarten to first-grade students will compete against each other, second to fourth grade students will compete against each other and fifth through eighth grade students will be competing against each other.

Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawings or paintings must not be...