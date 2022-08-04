Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:56pm

Tessa Legge's picture is the first place winner for second-fourth graders in the 2021 Celebrating America art competition. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The fifth annual "Celebrating America" art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a "Patriotic-themed work of art honoring our military, first responders and our country."

The junior art competition is open to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.

Pre-kindergarten to first-grade students will compete against each other, second to fourth grade students will compete against each other and fifth through eighth grade students will be competing against each other.

Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawings or paintings must not be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021