Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Four reasons a home is a retirement asset

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:34pm

A house can build wealth and improve its owners' finances – and in retirement, it might serve as a much-needed source of financial support. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

As a homeowner, your house is likely your biggest asset.

It can help you build wealth and improve your finances – and in retirement, it might serve as a much-needed source of financial support.

That last part is important. Whether you're 25 or 55, having a plan is critical to an enjoyable and worry-free retirement.

Want to know how your home can help you plan for your golden years? Here are four ways it can factor in:

1. You can leverage your home equity. Most homeowners are sitting on serious amounts of equity right now. You can tap into that b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021