Four reasons a home is a retirement asset

A house can build wealth and improve its owners' finances – and in retirement, it might serve as a much-needed source of financial support. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

As a homeowner, your house is likely your biggest asset.

It can help you build wealth and improve your finances – and in retirement, it might serve as a much-needed source of financial support.

That last part is important. Whether you're 25 or 55, having a plan is critical to an enjoyable and worry-free retirement.

Want to know how your home can help you plan for your golden years? Here are four ways it can factor in:

1. You can leverage your home equity. Most homeowners are sitting on serious amounts of equity right now. You can tap into that b...