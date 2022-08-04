SonRise offers dinner, games and line dancing

FALLBROOK – SonRise Christian Fellowship, located at 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, invites the community to their “Barn Raiser Hoedown” Friday, Aug. 12 starting at 5:30 p.m. This is a chance to enjoy a beautiful Fallbrook summer evening, outdoors on a shady lawn and patio with engaging and entertaining activities for the entire family.

The Hoedown begins with a BBQ dinner of Tri-tip sandwich, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, watermelon, and dessert. Dinner will be served 5:30-6:30 p.m..

Throughout the night there will be lawn games for the entire family. The evening will feature a silent auction with the theme “Sharing your Talents.” After dinner there will be line dancing beginning with line-dance lessons.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.sonrisefallbrook.com/barn-raiser. Adult (12 +) tickets are $20 and children’s (2 – 12) tickets are $10. Children under 2 are free.

Submitted by SonRise Christian Fellowship.