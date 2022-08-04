Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk for August

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 1:43pm

Karson St. John plays the emcee in Cabaret; after first taking on the role in 2011, she returns to the stage playing that same role now. Village News/Jay McNabb photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., comedian-conjurer John Carney will perform his magic on the North Coast Rep stage. Tickets start at $36. Recommended for 8 years old and up. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or email [email protected]

"Cabaret" is officially open now. There was a hiccup and the Opening Night was pushed back. I'll see it on the 5th. But, if you want to catch it before me, grab your seats by calling 619-337-1525 or visiting https://www.cygnettheatre.com/. The theater is at 4040 Twiggs St, San Die...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021