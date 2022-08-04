Theatre Talk for August

Karson St. John plays the emcee in Cabaret; after first taking on the role in 2011, she returns to the stage playing that same role now. Village News/Jay McNabb photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., comedian-conjurer John Carney will perform his magic on the North Coast Rep stage. Tickets start at $36. Recommended for 8 years old and up. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or email [email protected]

"Cabaret" is officially open now. There was a hiccup and the Opening Night was pushed back. I'll see it on the 5th. But, if you want to catch it before me, grab your seats by calling 619-337-1525 or visiting https://www.cygnettheatre.com/. The theater is at 4040 Twiggs St, San Die...