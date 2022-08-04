Call before dig
Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:54pm
Karen Ossenfort
Special to the Village News
A recent emergency call to North County Fire Protection District ended up being for a contractor who hit a gas line when they dug into a yard in the Ammunition Road area. The street was shut down for a while due to that one event.
“NCFPD responds to several natural gas line breaks throughout the year. A recent gas line break back on June 17, 2022 near the 400 block of Ammunition Road ended up being for a contractor who hit a gas line when they dug into a yard. Ammunition Road was shut down for approximately two hours while SDG&E crews secured...
