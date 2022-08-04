FCPG unofficially backs wellness center plans

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The presentation of plans for the Fallbrook Regional Health District's Community Health and Wellness Center were presented to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group at its July 18 meeting, and although the presentation was a non-voting item the planning group was unofficially supportive of the plans.

“We all really liked it a lot,” said Fallbrook Community Planning Group Chair Eileen Delaney.

Delaney noted that the planned design of the wellness center had modern features but still matched Fallbrook’s rural character. “It’s beautiful,” she said....