Retired pilot, 92, known for helping others in community

Al Ollivares is seen relaxing with his dog Charlie in his backyard. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Al Ollivares has been a pilot on hundreds of flights, from a small Cessna to Air Force CI24 cargo planes taking equipment and supplies to the war in Vietnam. Following a 20-year career in the military, he flew commercial planes, and his flight logs show 14,410.55 hours in the air.

His last flight was on Feb. 24, 1986, with his wife Barbara as co-pilot.

Daughter Keri Cook arranged to let him fly again on a small plane out of Fallbrook Airport on July 23, but the day didn't go as planned. Local pilot Ed Murray and his son Jayden offered a flight over F...