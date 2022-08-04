Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Retired pilot, 92, known for helping others in community

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:09pm

Al Ollivares is seen relaxing with his dog Charlie in his backyard. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Al Ollivares has been a pilot on hundreds of flights, from a small Cessna to Air Force CI24 cargo planes taking equipment and supplies to the war in Vietnam. Following a 20-year career in the military, he flew commercial planes, and his flight logs show 14,410.55 hours in the air.

His last flight was on Feb. 24, 1986, with his wife Barbara as co-pilot.

Daughter Keri Cook arranged to let him fly again on a small plane out of Fallbrook Airport on July 23, but the day didn't go as planned. Local pilot Ed Murray and his son Jayden offered a flight over F...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/03/2022 17:54