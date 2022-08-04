Save $$ in grocery store: Bread is super easy to make from scratch at home

By Karen Ossenfort

A few years back when I was married and a stay-at-home Mom, I ground my own organic wheat berries and made my bread from scratch – sometimes with the help of a bread machine, oftentimes by hand. There's something therapeutic about kneading bread dough by hand.

Nowadays, with inflation and rising prices in the grocery stores and gas stations, people are often forced to decide to buy gas or buy food. Making your bread from scratch can save you a few dollars. You can purchase yeast in single packets and large packages or bottles and refrigerate it to extend its life. You...