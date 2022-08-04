Early morning residential fire was at an apartment complex

Fire contained to one apartment, several others suffered smoke/water damage

NCFPD firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Smoketree Apartments located at 795 West Fallbrook St. in Fallbrook.

UPDATE:

North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Smoketree Apartments located at 795 West Fallbrook Street in Fallbrook on Wednesday, August 03, 2022 at 1:38 am. Reports came into North County Dispatch JPA of an apartment unit on fire on the second floor. NCFPD firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:44 am and saw smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment unit. Crews located the fire in Unit 22 and initiated fire attack. Nearby apartment units were evacuated, search of all units for potential victims was conducted, and salvage operations were performed. Fire crews had the fire contained at 1:57 am. Due to the quick and aggressive attack on the fire, crews were able to contain the fire to Unit 22. Five other units were affected by smoke and/or water damage. Six families, totaling 25 people, were displaced by this fire. The Red Cross assisted four families. Thankfully no people were injured by this fire. North County Fire Protection District responded with five engines, an ambulance, and three chief officers to this fire. NCFPD was assisted by one truck company from Vista Fire, a Battalion Chief from Oceanside Fire, an engine from Camp Pendleton Fire, and an engine from Cal Fire.

The fire is under investigation by North County Fire Protection District.

Original story

North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Smoketree Apartments located at 795 West Fallbrook Street in Fallbrook on Wednesday August 03, 2022 at 1:38 a.m.

Reports came into North County Dispatch JPA of an apartment unit on fire on the second floor. North County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene at 1:44 a.m. and saw smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment unit.

Crews located the fire in Unit 22 and initiated fire attack. Crews also evacuated other nearby apartment units, conducted searches for all units for any victims, and performed salvage operations. Fire crews had the fire contained at 1:57 a.m.

Due to the quick and aggressive attack on the fire, crews were able to contain the fire to Unit 22, North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi said.

Five other units were affected by smoke and/or water damage. Six families, totaling 25 people, were displaced by this fire. The Red Cross assisted with four families.

"Thankfully no people were injured by this fire," Choi said.

North County Fire Protection District responded with five engines, an ambulance, and three chief officers to this fire. North County Fire Protection District was assisted by one truck company from Vista Fire, a Battalion Chief from Oceanside, an engine from Camp Pendleton, and an engine from Cal Fire.

The fire is under investigation by North County Fire Protection District.

Update: The fire is out. Most crews have been sent back to posts.

We will update this as we get more information.

North County Fire Protection District has multiple engines and agencies at a residential fire they are working right now in the 700 block of West Fallbrook Street.

We will update this story as we can.