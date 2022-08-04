Fallbrook Honorary Mayor fundraiser begins

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has officially launched its Honorary Mayor Fundraiser for 2022. Funds are raised for the chamber and the money goes back into the community for other programs and overall support of all things Fallbrook.

Monies raised by the Honorary Mayor candidates will also benefit nonprofits in the community. Each candidate’s earnings will be split between the chamber and a chamber nonprofit member of their choice, with 70% going to the chamber and 30% to the nonprofit.

This year’s candidates are Tami Donnelly of Hair Lounge and Allen Sargent of CR Properties Real Estate Services. They will be hosting fundraisers for the duration of their campaigns, which ends on Friday, Sept. 9. The candidate who raises the most money wins the title of Honorary Mayor of Fallbrook.

The 30% portion of each candidate’s proceeds will immediately be sent to the chamber nonprofit member of their choice, which are The Community Stack for Donnelly and the Foundation for Senior Care for Sargent.

Candidates will be promoting their fundraisers through the chamber and social media. All monies raised must be collected and submitted to Levering & Hvasta CPAs no later than Friday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. All candidates with their chosen organizations will be represented at the State of the Chamber Dinner where the winner will also be announced. This event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 inside Cliff Terrace at Pala Mesa Resort.

The Honorary Mayor of Fallbrook acts as an Ambassador for the chamber and the community as a whole, representing Fallbrook at various events and activities such as Grand Openings, some networking events, the Christmas Parade and more. For more information about the Honorary Mayor fundraiser, contact the chamber at 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.