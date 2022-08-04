Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Flood Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County

 
Last updated 8/4/2022 at 8:16am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch today for parts of San Diego County.

The flood watch for San Diego deserts and mountains is in effect starting at 2 p.m.

Excessive runoff from rain can result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase today and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast with heavy rainfall expected this afternoon

and evening.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action in the event of flooding, the NWS recommends.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

