Law enforcement teams up with PERT clinicians

Addition of mental health professionals at a crisis helps diffuse situation

 
Last updated 8/3/2022 at 2:02pm

A PERT (Psychiatric Emergency Response Team) crisis member is at the scene of a threatened suicide in Fallbrook. PERT provides emergency assessment and referral for people having a behavioral health crises, and who have the sheriff involved in the crises. Village News/AC Investigations photo

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

A face becoming familiar at emergency call scenes is that of a PERT first responder.

The Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) member often is called to the scene by law enforcement if deemed needed. Both law enforcement and PERT act together with people who are in a behavioral health crisis. The goal of PERT is compassionate crisis intervention.

"If deputies call for PERT and need a clinician, we ask for one," said Lt. Aldo Hernandez of the Fallbrook Substation.

"When I first got here I tried to get a (PERT) clinician up here, but there we...



