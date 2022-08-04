Law enforcement teams up with PERT clinicians
Addition of mental health professionals at a crisis helps diffuse situation
Last updated 8/3/2022 at 2:02pm
Karen Ossenfort
Special to the Village News
A face becoming familiar at emergency call scenes is that of a PERT first responder.
The Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) member often is called to the scene by law enforcement if deemed needed. Both law enforcement and PERT act together with people who are in a behavioral health crisis. The goal of PERT is compassionate crisis intervention.
"If deputies call for PERT and need a clinician, we ask for one," said Lt. Aldo Hernandez of the Fallbrook Substation.
"When I first got here I tried to get a (PERT) clinician up here, but there we...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)