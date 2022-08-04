Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Motorcycle vs. sedan accident on East Mission and Santa Margarita Rd.

 
Last updated 8/5/2022 at 4:52pm



At 3 pm today, Friday, August 5, there was an accident on East Mission at Santa Margarita Road. CHP reported a sedan vs. a motorcycle. The accident was affecting traffic with debris in the eastbound lanes.

It appears the small sedan was hit as it was coming out of the Shell gas station driveway and the motorcycle hit the side of the vehicle at approximately 25 mph. There was one adult transported to Palomar Hospital with minor injuries.

This is a breaking story and more will be reported as information becomes available.

 

