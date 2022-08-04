NCFPD Knocks down vehicle/vegetation fire

North County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to an early morning tree fire in the area of the 6000 block of Rainbow Heights Road in Rainbow on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3:39 am, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

Village News/NCFPD Photo Crews make quick work of the early morning fire.

Reports came into North County Dispatch JPA of a tree on fire. Multiple calls came into the dispatch center from people who reported seeing fire and smoke, causing the responding NCFPD unit to upgrade the call to a vegetation fire.

"NCFPD crews arrived on scene at 3:56 am to find a fully involved vehicle fire and the nearby brush also on fire. The vehicle was an unoccupied Toyota Tundra parked off the roadway.

"NCFPD initiated fire attack and was able to keep the vegetation fire to a 75 ft by 50 ft area. NCFPD and Cal Fire units completed mop-up operations on the vegetation fire and fully extinguished the vehicle fire by 5:35 am, PIO Choi said.

He added, "Thankfully no one was injured from this fire."

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Cal Fire.