Sheriffs arrest man for shooting juveniles with BB Gun

Fallbrook Sheriff Deputies responded to a radio call to investigate the report of a male who was shooting children with a BB gun and had punched out a window at an address in the 900 block of Buena Capri at 6:30 p.m. August 1, in Fallbrook.

Upon arrival, Deputies contacted Brian Spencer, 49, who was agitated and uncooperative, Lt. Aldo Hernandez stated. Minor force was used in detaining Spencer, he stated.

Hernandez explained: “Spencer had shot a 14-year-old juvenile on the left arm with a BB gun. The juvenile sustained a red welt on his left arm. Spencer also shot a six-year-old child on the child's bicycle helmet twice with the same BB gun. The child did not sustain any injuries. The helmet had two dents in it from the BB's that were shot at the child.”

Spencer was placed under arrest and was transported to Palomar Hospital for injuries he sustained from breaking a window inside his residence prior to being contacted by law enforcement.

Spencer was released from Palomar Hospital and booked into the Vista Detention Facility (VDF) for the following charges:

(2) counts of 245 (a)(1) PC- Assault with a deadly weapon

(2) counts of 273 (a)(a) PC- Child endangerment