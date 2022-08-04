State of the Chamber dinner set for Sept. 21

FALLBROOK – Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Cliff Terrace at Pala Mesa Resort. “Spotlight on Building a Better Community” is the theme of the evening, which will showcase many of the Fallbrook Chamber’s nonprofit members in booths filled with displays and valuable information.

Chamber member nonprofits are encouraged to participate but space is limited, so they are encouraged to contact the chamber office to register for a booth.

Enjoy a delicious meal, listen to chamber leadership and learn who will be the new Fallbrook Honorary Mayor. An opportunity drawing will conclude the evening and tickets will be sold by the Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook courts.

Anyone wanting to attend may register by contacting the chamber at 760-728-5845 or registering online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. Dinner is $75 per person. Table sponsorships are also available for $100, which include promotional value and perks. Dinner is not included in the table sponsorship price.

All are invited to join the chamber to shine the “Spotlight on Building a Better Community.”

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.