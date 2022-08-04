Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Toastmasters celebrate installation dinner by 'Goin' to the Beach'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 1:32pm

Members of the Fallbrook Village Toastmasters dress up for their installation dinner with the theme "Goin' to the Beach." Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The venue for the Fallbrook Village Toastmasters' installation dinner was festively decorated with tropical beach-themed favors, table centerpieces and participants dressed in beach attire, all to honor outgoing president Carole Hodges' favorite place to be.

The entrance hall buzzed with conversation as the Toastmasters' members and guests caught up with one another. VIPs included Fallbrook's own Lila MacDonald, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO, as well as Jackie Toppin, the chamber's director of membership.

A shrine, decorated with beachy items like corked bottles, seashell...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/03/2022 17:16