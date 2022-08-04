Toastmasters celebrate installation dinner by 'Goin' to the Beach'

Members of the Fallbrook Village Toastmasters dress up for their installation dinner with the theme "Goin' to the Beach." Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The venue for the Fallbrook Village Toastmasters' installation dinner was festively decorated with tropical beach-themed favors, table centerpieces and participants dressed in beach attire, all to honor outgoing president Carole Hodges' favorite place to be.

The entrance hall buzzed with conversation as the Toastmasters' members and guests caught up with one another. VIPs included Fallbrook's own Lila MacDonald, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO, as well as Jackie Toppin, the chamber's director of membership.

A shrine, decorated with beachy items like corked bottles, seashell...