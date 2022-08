North County Fire is on scene of a water main break at Via Monserate and Palomar Drive in Fallbrook. There is a hard road closure of Via Monserate south of Palomar Drive. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route. @RainbowMWD has been requested. https://t.co/N7pv5X8KXW

Village News photo Water from a broken water main streams down S. Mission Rd.