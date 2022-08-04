Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A shared Thank you letter

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at Noon



Dear Republican Women of Fallbrook, Thank you so much for sponsoring me to go to the YAF conference this year. Not only did I get to learn all about important conservative arguments, but I also had the pleasure of meeting many amazing, like-minded people, many of whom I hope to keep in contact with for a long time.

Attending this conference definitely changed my life for the better and it wouldn't have happened without you. Going up to Santa Barbara for a few days was a great chance to be independent and make my own decisions about my life and my ideas, which really was eye opening for me.

Such an experience does not come along too often and I really appreciate it. Once again, thank you so much for supporting me in this golden opportunity.

Keep up the great work!

Tenaya Frandsen

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021