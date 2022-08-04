A shared Thank you letter

Dear Republican Women of Fallbrook, Thank you so much for sponsoring me to go to the YAF conference this year. Not only did I get to learn all about important conservative arguments, but I also had the pleasure of meeting many amazing, like-minded people, many of whom I hope to keep in contact with for a long time.

Attending this conference definitely changed my life for the better and it wouldn't have happened without you. Going up to Santa Barbara for a few days was a great chance to be independent and make my own decisions about my life and my ideas, which really was eye opening for me.

Such an experience does not come along too often and I really appreciate it. Once again, thank you so much for supporting me in this golden opportunity.

Keep up the great work!

Tenaya Frandsen