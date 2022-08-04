Another shared Thank you letter

Dear Republican Ladies of Fallbrook, Thank you so much for creating the opportunity for me to go to the Reagan Ranch and YAF conference. Everything was simply beautiful; I've never enjoyed going to something more. I might even have to rank it up higher than Disneyland!

It gave me such joy to see and meet so many fellow like-minded teenagers that also care about the future of America, and it brought me even more joy when pretty much everyone there said they'd vote for me, (as it is my dream to become president).

I was able to bring along five other friends, and it was truly amazing to see my best friend, Karis Monge, develop much more passionate, confident beliefs in her political values. I also met a group of teenagers that live near us, who we have already had get-togethers with, and who I know will be lifelong friends, especially the roommate you gave me, Tenaya Frandsen.

The speakers gave me so much inspiration for my political career and each one of them was truly captivating, especially Anna Strasburg, Michael Knowles, and Liz Wheeler. I can honestly not find even one negative thing about the conference, and my friends and I still talk about it every day! We have all become YAF members and can't wait for the next conference.

Thank you so, so much for giving me this opportunity, it meant more than you could ever imagine.

Love,

Lena Gustafson