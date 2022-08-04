Lady Justice needs a new blindfold

This week former President Donald Trump’s Mar A Lago estate was raided by the FBI.

This move is unprecedented. It has never happened before to any previous president. It’s more of a banana republic move, but one that, unfortunately, isn’t surprising.

The sad thing is that the general public is so used to the security agencies going after Trump that they are numb to it. The gravity of how twisted, unjust and unfair it is for one political party to use our tax-payer funded security and justice agencies to harass, bully and punish their political opponents, while they coddle and protect the criminals in their midst isn’t surprising.

The FBI supposedly was after 15 boxes of documents that Trump took with him from the White House. It's more likely they are planting evidence - again. Trump’s daughter-in-law said it was personal items, photos and newspaper clippings that were his. It doesn’t matter though. The FBI can’t be trusted. Remember they submitted fraudulent documents to the FISA court along with opposition research paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign to initiate the Russia hoax?

It was proven that the FBI knew it was fraudulent. They created it, but they used it to go after him and spent years investigating not only Trump and his family but his business partners, his staff, and everyone close to him before they had to admit that they found nothing.

It was a similar story surrounding Gen. Michael Flynn who was harassed and bankrupt. Then Roger Stone was raided and arrested in the early morning hours with CNN present to create news bites. Just like the raiding and arrest of Project Veritas journalists and now of Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon. There have been many victims of FBI corruption who have had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire attorneys for nothing.

Now contrast this experience to Hillary Clinton. Was she treated the same? Remember how she used an offbook server for years to conduct classified state business while she was funneling millions of dollars into the Clinton Foundation with the very people and countries she was doing business with? No problem. No raids.

33,000 emails destroyed? No problem. No raid. And doesn’t that family business model sound familiar? Where do you think the Bidens learned it from?

The FBI never raided her home. Former President Bill Clinton traveled to “pedophile island” many times with Jeffrey Epstein. That’s OK. No raids. Always protected.

How about Hunter Biden? There’s been entire books written documenting their family corruption by Peter Schweizer, and the FBI has protected the laptop documenting it all for two years. State Department employees under former President Barack Obama were told at the time to “avoid” Hunter’s activities and they knew it was “troubling.”

The Bidens have openly peddled influence with China, Ukraine, Russia and other countries, compromising the US. No raids for selling out our country. Then there’s the photos and videos of tax fraud, crack use and prostitution – possibly underaged – and human trafficking. No raids for that either.

Hunter and his boss and father President Joe Biden haven’t had their homes raided, but instead they have been actively protected. Instead of raiding or even investigating, a letter was orchestrated to counter the laptop, claiming again, “Russian disinformation” when they knew what they had was damning. That’s also called election tampering. Add the manipulation and censorship from big tech, and that’s massive election tampering.

Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, recently reported that multiple FBI whistleblowers have come forward to allege improper political meddling in sensitive investigations including the launch of investigations of Trump without proper predicate and pressuring them to shut down the Hunter Biden probe by claiming legitimate evidence was “disinformation.”

We already knew it. Nothing new here. Just more confirmation.

The FBI got caught setting up Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s attempted kidnapping to frame some militia members. It appears there's evidence that the same activity was going on during Jan. 6 as well. Why did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of the District of Columbia refuse the 10,000 National Guard troops Trump requested before Jan. 6?

Why did the Jan. 6 committee hire the questionable news director, who sat on the Epstein story for years, to professionally produce the one-sided Jan. 6 political theater sans any defense or opposition? Answer? For sound bites and election ammo. Even when Secret Service agents wrote letters refuting stories presented as fact, they were ignored.

How long can people support the openly political weaponization of federal agencies?

Especially against someone who is a 2024 political opponent? Over and over again?

It takes a real effort to turn a blind eye.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has been under fire during Congressional hearings the last few weeks regarding his indiscretion to protect Hunter Biden and the crimes depicted on the laptop and other questionable activities.

In response, he turns the heat up a notch and raids Trump's home. They don’t care how bad it looks anymore. They are out to win at all costs. They have to find something on Trump. Their corrupt jobs depend on it.

We need to completely clean house. False investigations, manufacturing evidence and political theater to thwart and punish political enemies should not be tolerated by any party or agency.

Ironically, the same day they raided Trump's home while he was in New York, they voted to expand the IRS by 87,000 agents – an unprecedented number.

Trump should have fired Wray in 2020 when his advisers, like Rick Grenell, were recommending it, even against Bill Barr’s advice.

Of all the crises we have as a country and the huge void of ethical, moral and just leadership, the most crucial is the leadership at the FBI, CIA and DOJ.

We are in a political and ideological war. If America survives, it will be because the leadership and institutions we’ve blindly trusted for so long are cleaned out and “reimagined” for justice.

Lady Justice needs to be blindfolded once again and we need to stand for equal justice and protection under the law, regardless of race, religion, vaccination status or political affiliation.

Julie Reeder can be reached by email at [email protected]

KEYWORDS: Opinion, Lady Justice, FBI, Mar A Lago, Raid,