Major Market goes woke – no rainchecks

Looks like that 41 year old Hometown Market has gone woke.

While shopping on Monday (Military Discount Day) for Ginger Ale mini's that were in the local ad that week, I saw there was only one Sugar Free 10 pack on the shelf. I don't normally buy sugar free, but since that was the only choice I picked it up, with the intention of requesting a raincheck for the regular mini 10 pack when it was in stock.

After waiting for the female manager in charge to get off the phone and ask what I needed, I requested a raincheck for the out of stock advertised item only to be told that Major Market no longer offers rainchecks for out of stock advertised items.

When I asked why, she said because they couldn't tell when the item would be back in stock – Huh? – Ginger Ale does not come on a container ship from China, I would happily wait until the item was back in stock no matter how long it took, but evidently Major Market doesn't want to service their customers by just extending the expiration date on a raincheck.

As I recall there was a legal settlement long ago that held retailers to a standard of having a reasonable quantity of stock on hand for an advertised item or to offer rainchecks if/when needed if demand exceeds supply.

Guess “Let's Go Brandon” has now filtered down to the home grown market.

My response was polite but pointed when I said, “Well now that's a good reason not to shop here. I'm sure Albertson's will appreciate my business.”

Jim Boyd