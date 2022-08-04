Spending taxpayer dollars wisely

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

75th District

California’s spending priorities are often seriously out-of-whack. We spend billions on a bullet train to nowhere that few will ever ride, yet we refuse to spend available funds on new dams, reservoirs and aqueducts during repeated periods of drought. Once-in-a-while though, we get it right.

Our local fire departments are essential for public safety, responding to the ever-present threat of wildfires, along with other life threatening emergencies like automobile accidents and heart attacks. Ensuring they have the means to respond quickly and effectively has been a big priority for me in Sacramento. Once again, this year, I’m very happy that my efforts to obtain funding for local fire departments in our region have succeeded.

During the budgeting process, I was able obtain $8 million for the Deer Springs Fire Protection District to fund a new permanent station at Deer Springs Road and the I-15 freeway. Centrally located along I-15 in North San Diego County, the station will act as a regional hub for critical emergency response throughout the region. Replacing trailers that have housed the facility for over 40 years with a larger permanent facility is essential for the station’s mission to safeguard the area’s growing population.

I’m also very happy that I was able to direct $2 million to the San Marcos Fire Department, to be used for capital improvements on Fire Station #3, which requires extensive remodeling to improve safety and security for the building and for personnel. In addition, all four San Marcos stations need to install diesel exhaust removal systems to remove exhaust fumes from the apparatus bay areas to ensure firefighter safety.

These monies are in addition to the almost $3 million I acquired last cycle for three local fire districts: Valley Center, North County and Rincon. First responders protect our homes and lives every day. As your Assembly representative, I will continue to do all I can to make sure they have what they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.