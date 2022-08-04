Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County expands support for people leaving jail and returning to their communities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:41pm

The County of San Diego was awarded grant funding that will be earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego was awarded $6 million in Proposition 47 grant funding that will be used to help people returning to their communities after serving time in county jails. The financial support is earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The county will also leverage an additional $4 million for a total program of $10 million.

"The goal of this grant and the work of the Community Care Coordination team is to help people leaving jail to gai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/03/2022 16:45