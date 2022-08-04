County expands support for people leaving jail and returning to their communities

The County of San Diego was awarded grant funding that will be earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego was awarded $6 million in Proposition 47 grant funding that will be used to help people returning to their communities after serving time in county jails. The financial support is earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The county will also leverage an additional $4 million for a total program of $10 million.

"The goal of this grant and the work of the Community Care Coordination team is to help people leaving jail to gai...