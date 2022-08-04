Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

USMC dry docking its new amphibious seafaring combat vehicle after mishaps

 
Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:40pm

Amphibious Assault Vehicles storm Red Beach during exercises at Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 2, 2010. The U.S. Marine Corps will keep its new amphibious combat vehicle – a kind of seafaring tank – out of the water while it investigates why two of the vehicles ran into troubles off the Southern California coast this week amid high surf, military officials said July 20. AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Marine Corps will keep its new amphibious combat vehicle – a kind of seafaring tank – out of the water while it investigates why two of the vehicles ran into trouble off Southern California's coast this week amid high surf, military officials said Wednesday, July 20.

No Marines or sailors were injured when one of the vehicles rolled onto its side Tuesday, July 19 in waves that were unusually high because of a storm in the southern hemisphere. The other one became disabled when waves as high as 8-feet (2.4 meters) slammed the coastline.

The mi...



