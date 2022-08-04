Manava Pedro in Junior Olympics

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

During the CIF boys volleyball season, Manava Pedro plays for Fallbrook High School and Chip Patterson is the Warriors’ head coach. During the club season, Pedro plays for the Vista-based SD Beach club and Patterson is one of the coaches.

The SD Beach 17 Black Club, which included Pedro and Patterson, played in the Junior Olympics tournament July 4-6 in Las Vegas and finished fifth among more than 90 teams in their division. The team compiled a 6-3 record during the three days of Junior Olympics play.

“I think it was good,” Pedro said. “We played I...