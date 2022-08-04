Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Manava Pedro in Junior Olympics

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:10pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

During the CIF boys volleyball season, Manava Pedro plays for Fallbrook High School and Chip Patterson is the Warriors’ head coach. During the club season, Pedro plays for the Vista-based SD Beach club and Patterson is one of the coaches.

The SD Beach 17 Black Club, which included Pedro and Patterson, played in the Junior Olympics tournament July 4-6 in Las Vegas and finished fifth among more than 90 teams in their division. The team compiled a 6-3 record during the three days of Junior Olympics play.

“I think it was good,” Pedro said. “We played I...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/03/2022 17:53