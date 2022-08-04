Warriors conclude 7-on-7 grid activity

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The off-season football competition for Fallbrook High School’s football program concluded July 21 with a 7-on-7 game at home against Rancho Buena Vista.

“It was good for us to rep against somebody other than ourselves,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

(Rep means repetition of activity.)

Rancho Buena Vista and Fallbrook are actually Valley League rivals. “There’s a little bit of heightened intensity,” Johnson said.

The Warriors had previously participated in a 7-on-7 competition June 28 which was a three-way spar with Westview and De...