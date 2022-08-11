Contract for FPUD's indirect potable reuse pilot project testing increased

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District indirect potable reuse pilot project will be utilizing Hazen and Sawyer for operation of the pilot treatment system.

Hazen and Sawyer had previously been given a $745,000 professional services contract to cover design of the pilot treatment systems, assistance with regulatory compliance, oversight to the operations of the pilot system, and a feasibility report based on the results of the pilot study. A 4-1 FPUD board vote July 25, with Charley Wolk opposed, added $53,295 to the contract while adding the system operation...