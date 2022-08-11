After a five year battle with Parkinson's disease, Dean Hluchan died with his family by his side. Dean sought all avenues to lessen the progression of Parkinson's. He never complained about his increasing immobility.

He was born September 4, 1946. In Dean's early years, he learned and experienced tenacity as captain of his high school football team and while working as a Deputy Sheriff for LA County for 24 years.

Dean was quite the adventurous guy, whitewater kayaking, canoeing, horseback riding, motorcycle trips, and so much more. He also volunteered for 10 years at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Fallbrook.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kristine Hluchan, and his two sons, James and Allen along with their families.

A Celebration of Dean's life will be held at a future date.