Fire Safe Council offers Chipping Day, Aug. 13

FALLBROOK – A community “Chipping Day,” sponsored by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council and supported by a grant from the San Diego Fire Foundation, will held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Dr. (corner of Pala Mesa Dr. and Old Hwy 395).

This event is open to all residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz communities. Material that will be accepted for chipping include branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation. Brush must be free of mud, rocks and other debris. No tree stumps will be accepted. No commercial landscaping companies will be allowed to participate.

Volunteers will be at the site to assist in the unloading of vehicles. The material will be chipped and available to the public on a first-come basis beginning Sunday, Aug. 14. The public is advised that the chipped material is untreated.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.