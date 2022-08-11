Koeppen departs Vallecitos for National School District

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Maritza Koeppen, who had been the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal since January 2018, has departed the Vallecitos School District.

Koeppen’s final day was Aug. 5. She resigned her Vallecitos position to become the assistant superintendent of human resources for the National School District which educates elementary school students in National City and Lincoln Acres.

“I’m definitely going to miss the community. They’ve been very good to me,” Koeppen said. She noted that she enjoyed working with t...