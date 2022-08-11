Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Koeppen departs Vallecitos for National School District

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:52am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Maritza Koeppen, who had been the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal since January 2018, has departed the Vallecitos School District.

Koeppen’s final day was Aug. 5. She resigned her Vallecitos position to become the assistant superintendent of human resources for the National School District which educates elementary school students in National City and Lincoln Acres.

“I’m definitely going to miss the community. They’ve been very good to me,” Koeppen said. She noted that she enjoyed working with t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 21:11