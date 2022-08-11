Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local UMGC students named to dean's list

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:52am



ADELPHI, Maryland – More than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The Fallbrook residents who earned the dean’s list designation are Betsy Joelle Davis, Hector Fonseca, Ewelina Guzek, Jonathan Lee Humphreys, and Marcelina R Swan.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce....



