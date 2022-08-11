Peterson accepted into English National Ballet School

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

A local ballet student, 16 year old Keliah Peterson has been invited to join the English National Ballet School in London and is looking for financial help to go there.

Peterson's journey started at age 8 when her parents enrolled her in ballet class because her uncle was dating the teacher and they wanted to get to know her better. "Little did they know that this would, over time, blossom into a strong passion for the art of ballet," she said.

When she was almost 9, her ballet teachers told her parents that they felt Peterson might be gifted with a faci...