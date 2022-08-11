Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pacific Coast Harmony hosts special guest night

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 9am

Pacific Coast Harmony performs during their June concert. Village News/Courtesy photo

ENCINITAS – Pacific Coast Harmony, an award-winning 4-part harmony a cappella ensemble, is hosting a special guest night Monday Aug. 22, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in Pappas Hall, below the church at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, CA 92007.

This is a great opportunity for people who love to sing to enjoy some fun, inclusive musical activities. Visitors may just enjoy watching the rehearsal or are welcome to join in. Guest books are provided with music to help guests sing along.

Music reading skills are not required. Learning the music is sig...



