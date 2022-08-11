County health officials report love your heart screened more than 46,000 people

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County released its annual Love Your Heart report Tuesday, Aug. 2, showing the February blood-pressure screening campaign alerted 473 people they were in imminent medical danger and warned nearly 22,000 others they could be vulnerable to serious illness and death from heart disease, stroke and COVID-19.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, Board Vice Chair Nora Vargas, County public health officials and others gathered at the County Administration Center Tuesday for a Love Your Heart recognition event.

The ann...