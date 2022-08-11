Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County health officials report love your heart screened more than 46,000 people

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:49am



Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County released its annual Love Your Heart report Tuesday, Aug. 2, showing the February blood-pressure screening campaign alerted 473 people they were in imminent medical danger and warned nearly 22,000 others they could be vulnerable to serious illness and death from heart disease, stroke and COVID-19.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, Board Vice Chair Nora Vargas, County public health officials and others gathered at the County Administration Center Tuesday for a Love Your Heart recognition event.

The ann...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021