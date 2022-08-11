COVID-related lung scarring shares origins with similar diseases

City News Service

University of California San Diego researchers found that a post-COVID lung disease shares origins with other scarring lung diseases, which may offer a path to effective therapies, according to a study released July 20.

Although most people recover relatively quickly from COVID-19, around one-third of survivors experience symptoms weeks and months after the initial infection. In the study published in the July 20 online issue of eBioMedicine, however, UCSD scientists studied interstitial lung disease, a form of “long COVID” that consists of a group of chronic pulmon...