Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Stress, chronic pain, illness linked to decline in cognitive function

Part 1 of a 2-part series

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:47am

Dr. Richard Lipton is the principal investigator of the Einstein Aging Study. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

One of the biggest discoveries in medical research today is that experts are finding solid links between health conditions a person is affected by and their resulting susceptibility to future decline of cognitive function.

In the past, cognitive decline was primarily associated with the aging process, but it is becoming increasingly clear that certain illnesses are having significant impact on how soon that decline may begin.

Yes, researchers are seeing predictability in what is leading to the loss of mental capabilities.

Most importantly, our y...



