Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Support group to hear about non motor symptoms of Parkinson's

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:48am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group invites everyone interested to join its monthly meeting, Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting is held at the Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road, the fourth Friday of every month.

This month, the guest speaker is Dr. Sandeep K. Thakkar, D. O. and his presentation is "A Discussion on Non Motor Symptoms of Parkinson's."

Thakkar is a neurologist and program director at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach. He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Western University of Health Sciences in P...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 20:54