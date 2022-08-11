Support group to hear about non motor symptoms of Parkinson's

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group invites everyone interested to join its monthly meeting, Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting is held at the Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road, the fourth Friday of every month.

This month, the guest speaker is Dr. Sandeep K. Thakkar, D. O. and his presentation is "A Discussion on Non Motor Symptoms of Parkinson's."

Thakkar is a neurologist and program director at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach. He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Western University of Health Sciences in P...