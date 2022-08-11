4-car traffic collision on I-15 South in Rainbow

There is a 4-car traffic collision on the I-15 south, south of Rainbow Valley Blvd, according to the CHP log.

It was reported at 11:36 am this morning, Sat. Aug 13.

Two patients refused transport to the hospital against medical advice, according to NCFPD John Choi.

There is a vehicle on the right shoulder and two more on the center divide waiting to be towed.

According to a reporting party to CHP, a red vehicle lost control and seemed to be the start of the collision.

More will be reported as information is available.