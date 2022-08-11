Big rig fire causes shutdown on I-15 northbound near old Highway 395

A semitruck that burst into flames on northbound Interstate 15 near the exit of Old Highway 395 Friday, Aug. 12, snarled traffic as lanes were closed to battle the blaze.

According to the CHP incident log, the big rig fire was first reported at 1:34 p.m. and all lanes of the freeway were closed for about one and one-half hours before lanes 1 through 3 were reopened to traffic at around 3:11 p.m.

Approximately 15 gallons of oil was spilled onto the roadway that required cleanup.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.