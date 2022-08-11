Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Rotary honors its past president

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:34am

The Rotary Club of Bonsall presented Keith McReynolds with the Past President's Plaque for his 21-22 service to the club, from left, Jeff Stillman, McReynolds, Jon Frandell, Randy Carlson, Mark Hvasta, Howard Salmon, Leslie Salmon, Joe Bill Carter and Joseph Clevenger (President-elect). Not pictured is their current president, Tom Kennedy. The Rotary Club of Bonsall meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at Z South in Bonsall. Village News/Courtesy photo

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021