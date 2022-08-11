Bonsall Rotary honors its past president

The Rotary Club of Bonsall presented Keith McReynolds with the Past President's Plaque for his 21-22 service to the club, from left, Jeff Stillman, McReynolds, Jon Frandell, Randy Carlson, Mark Hvasta, Howard Salmon, Leslie Salmon, Joe Bill Carter and Joseph Clevenger (President-elect). Not pictured is their current president, Tom Kennedy. The Rotary Club of Bonsall meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at Z South in Bonsall. Village News/Courtesy photo

...