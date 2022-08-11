Fallbrook Window Washing marks 50 years of service

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

One thing about clean windows is that it lets you see clearly. As many of you know, Rick Williams, owner of Fallbrook Window Washing, passed in April of this year. It took Janet Williams, Rick's wife, a few weeks to decide what to do with the family business which was started by Rick and his dad in 1972.

Yes, this is the 50th year of the business.

Janet joined Rick in operating the business in 1998, handling the books, but with the trauma of losing her husband this year, Janet wasn't seeing clearly about the future of the business until she started hearing from others that the business had closed.

"That's not true," she recalled thinking. And her vision for the business has since shined.

"We have a great crew now," she commented. She still handles the books, but with the added responsibilities of scheduling, answering the phone, and making quotes. The quotes are not estimates based on a phone conversation. Instead, lead employee Gordon visits the home or business of anyone wanting pricing.

"We're different than others," Williams said. "We won't give an estimate over the phone. Gordon visits a potential client and gets all the details and that way we make a proper price quote, so the customer won't get a surprise later with a higher price."

Integrity is essential and the company has a reputation for excellence as members of the Chamber of Commerce in both Fallbrook and Bonsall.

Fallbrook Window Washing handles both residential and commercial accounts.

Williams said they have some real estate brokers who use their services, but that it can be difficult to schedule when a job needs to be done immediately.

"We run a tight ship and the guys are usually scheduled a week out," she noted. "We love to serve our clients but need that lead time."

Gordon also manages primary washers, Chris Grant and Elijah Hollinger, as well as helping at any of the job sites. He drives the familiar company truck throughout Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow.

Williams has had the opportunity to get to know over three generations of clients, resulting in many new clients from referrals.

A full service from Fallbrook Window Washing includes the windows washed inside and out, screens scrubbed and rinsed well, and window tracks brushed and wiped clean. Keeping up the maintenance on screens helps significantly in reducing allergens.

Jamie Stewart, Williams' daughter, also helps out in the office with billing and postcard reminders.

Another service that Fallbrook Window Washing can refer to reputable sources is the cleaning of solar panels. As statistics show, a solar panel will not perform to optimal efficiency if it is covered in residue such as dust. If a client needs advice on window replacement or screen repair, Fallbrook Window Washing has trusted sources that are available for reference.

For a free estimate or questions about window cleaning services, call Williams at 760-728-8116. She will schedule a time for Gordon to come out to your home or business to give you an accurate price.