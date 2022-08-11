FPUD general manager given 5-percent salary increase

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook Public Utility District General Manager Jack Bebee received a five-percent salary increase.

The July 25 FPUD board meeting included a 5-0 vote to raise Bebee’s salary from $230,053 to $241,555. The increase is retroactive to July 1, and FPUD also increased the matching contribution to Bebee’s retirement plan and his vehicle allowance.

Bebee was appointed as FPUD's acting general manager in 2017 and was given an annual salary of $220,147. He became the formal general manager in August 2018 but did not receive a salary increase.

In 2020, the...