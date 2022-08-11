Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD general manager given 5-percent salary increase

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:41am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook Public Utility District General Manager Jack Bebee received a five-percent salary increase.

The July 25 FPUD board meeting included a 5-0 vote to raise Bebee’s salary from $230,053 to $241,555. The increase is retroactive to July 1, and FPUD also increased the matching contribution to Bebee’s retirement plan and his vehicle allowance.

Bebee was appointed as FPUD's acting general manager in 2017 and was given an annual salary of $220,147. He became the formal general manager in August 2018 but did not receive a salary increase.

In 2020, the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 21:08