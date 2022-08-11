Hand knit blankets donated to fundraiser for seniors

Representing the Fallbrook Blanket Project, Sherry McFarland, left, presents hand knit and crocheted blankets and baby sets to the Foundation for Senior Care's Allen Sargent, director of development and marketing, center, and Patty Sargent, executive director. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project recently donated several hand knit and crocheted blankets and baby sets to the Foundation for Senior Care. These blankets will be some of the wonderful items in the silent auction at the foundation's upcoming "Aloha Music and Fundraiser" event Sept. 15, 5:30-8 p.m. at Monserate Winery.

The foundation will continue to welcome additional auction items, gift cards, etc. for this event; anyone wanting to donate something can call 760-723-7570.

The nonprofit Foundation for Senior Care provides assistance to seniors and disabled adults in the form of tr...