Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hand knit blankets donated to fundraiser for seniors

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:39am

Representing the Fallbrook Blanket Project, Sherry McFarland, left, presents hand knit and crocheted blankets and baby sets to the Foundation for Senior Care's Allen Sargent, director of development and marketing, center, and Patty Sargent, executive director. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project recently donated several hand knit and crocheted blankets and baby sets to the Foundation for Senior Care. These blankets will be some of the wonderful items in the silent auction at the foundation's upcoming "Aloha Music and Fundraiser" event Sept. 15, 5:30-8 p.m. at Monserate Winery.

The foundation will continue to welcome additional auction items, gift cards, etc. for this event; anyone wanting to donate something can call 760-723-7570.

The nonprofit Foundation for Senior Care provides assistance to seniors and disabled adults in the form of tr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 20:59