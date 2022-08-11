Motorcycle accident on E. Mission leaves rider in life-threatening status

Traffic is being diverted on E.Mission down Hamilton Lane to Gum Tree and out at Live Oak Park Rd back to E. Mission.

UPDATE: According to NCFPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced at the hospital.

A motorcycle accident has left the rider in CPR status and he has been transported to the hospital, according to NCFPD John Choi.

North County Fire was requesting everyone take an alternative route in the area of 2500 block of East Mission Rd near Hamilton Lane in Fallbrook but an update is that lanes should be clear.