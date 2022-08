North County Fire firefighters were dispatched to a vegetation fire in the area of Reche Road and S. Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook at 1352 hrs according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

Engine 114 arrived on scene at 1358 hrs and quickly stopped the forward rate of spread of a small vegetation fire. According to PIO Choi, the size of the fire was approximately 20 ft by 30 ft.

The cause of the fire is under investigation