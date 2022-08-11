Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

NCFPD patients need patience at ERs due to long off-load delays

It might be better to see their primary as illness or injury dictates and avoid ER

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:41am

With Covid cases starting to surge again, off-load wait times at hospitals are increasing. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

One recent medical emergency call for North County Fire Protection District where a patient was transported had what seemed like an unusually long, turn-around time. The majority of NCFPD calls on any given day are medical emergencies.

"We are starting to see an increase in long off-load delays," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. Off-load delays are the amount of time it takes once a patient is at the hospital before an emergency ambulance can leave the patient. He said Covid cases are starting to surge again, increasing off-load wait times.

