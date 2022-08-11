NCFPD patients need patience at ERs due to long off-load delays

It might be better to see their primary as illness or injury dictates and avoid ER

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

One recent medical emergency call for North County Fire Protection District where a patient was transported had what seemed like an unusually long, turn-around time. The majority of NCFPD calls on any given day are medical emergencies.

"We are starting to see an increase in long off-load delays," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. Off-load delays are the amount of time it takes once a patient is at the hospital before an emergency ambulance can leave the patient. He said Covid cases are starting to surge again, increasing off-load wait times.

Choi explai...