NCFPD patients need patience at ERs due to long off-load delays
It might be better to see their primary as illness or injury dictates and avoid ER
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:41am
Karen Ossenfort
Special to the Village News
One recent medical emergency call for North County Fire Protection District where a patient was transported had what seemed like an unusually long, turn-around time. The majority of NCFPD calls on any given day are medical emergencies.
"We are starting to see an increase in long off-load delays," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. Off-load delays are the amount of time it takes once a patient is at the hospital before an emergency ambulance can leave the patient. He said Covid cases are starting to surge again, increasing off-load wait times.
Choi explai...
