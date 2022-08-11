Rattlesnake Tank recognizes high school seniors
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:40am
FALLBROOK – For anyone who has ever wondered why the water tank up the hill from South Mission Road is painted with numbers each year, here's a little Fallbrook history. Every year, the Fallbrook Public Utility District changes the painted numbers on "Rattlesnake Tank" to reflect the year the incoming seniors at Fallbrook High School will graduate.
FPUD staff just painted over the "22," changing it to "23," to welcome the next graduating class.
The reason for the annual external makeover? For more than 40 years, FPUD has painted the tank as the ultimate tribute to Fallbrook's high school...
