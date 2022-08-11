Rattlesnake Tank recognizes high school seniors

FPUD employees Colter Shannon and Martin Serrano posed with the finished repainting of the Rattlesnake tank. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – For anyone who has ever wondered why the water tank up the hill from South Mission Road is painted with numbers each year, here's a little Fallbrook history. Every year, the Fallbrook Public Utility District changes the painted numbers on "Rattlesnake Tank" to reflect the year the incoming seniors at Fallbrook High School will graduate.

FPUD staff just painted over the "22," changing it to "23," to welcome the next graduating class.

The reason for the annual external makeover? For more than 40 years, FPUD has painted the tank as the ultimate tribute to Fallbrook's high school...