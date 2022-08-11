Village Rotary wraps up pageant fundraiser

FALLBROOK – For the last five years, the Fallbrook Village Rotary has produced and sponsored the annual Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook Pageant, which was once again a resounding success this last July 9 at the Bob Burton theater at Fallbrook High.

Several hundred people were in attendance to cheer on the 13 contestants. Rotarian Sherri Trombetta and Christiana Monarez devoted many hours mentoring these fine young women over several months. Preliminarily net proceeds for this fundraiser are $11,000 available for the Fallbrook Village Rotary's charity partners and scholarships. A to...